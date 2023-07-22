FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Reds host the Diamondbacks, look to extend home win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Arizona Diamondbacks (54-44, second in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (53-46, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: TBD; Reds: Brandon Williamson (1-2, 4.78 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cincinnati has a 53-46 record overall and a 26-26 record at home. Reds hitters have a collective .413 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

Arizona has a 54-44 record overall and a 28-20 record on the road. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .429 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has 19 doubles and 14 home runs while hitting .255 for the Reds. Will Benson is 8-for-25 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 20 doubles, four triples and 19 home runs while hitting .284 for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 10-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .217 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Luke Weaver: day-to-day (elbow), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (gastritis), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.