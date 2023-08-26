March on Washington, 60 years later
Spain women’s soccer team refuse to play
Trump’s mug shot
More Fed hikes possible
US sues SpaceX

Diamondbacks host the Reds on home winning streak

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Cincinnati Reds (67-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (68-61, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brett Kennedy (1-0, 5.06 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep a six-game home win streak alive when they play the Cincinnati Reds.

Other news
CORRECTS THAT FAN WAS MOVED, NOT EJECTED - A young fan pulls the ball out of the glove of Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer on a ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Phoenix. The fan was called for interference on the play, and was moved to a different seating area. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Pham loses homer on bizarre fan interference, Diamondbacks beat Reds 10-8
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll crosses the plate after hitting a two run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Rookie Corbin Carroll hits go-ahead, 2-run homer in 8th in Diamondbacks’ 3-2 win over Reds
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, center, is congratulated after scoring against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Joey Votto placed on the 10-day injured list by Reds with shoulder discomfort

Arizona is 68-61 overall and 34-31 in home games. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .419 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

Cincinnati has gone 36-29 in road games and 67-63 overall. The Reds have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .326.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Reds are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with a .278 batting average, and has 24 doubles, six triples, 22 home runs, 49 walks and 63 RBI. Gabriel Moreno is 14-for-37 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

TJ Friedl has a .275 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 19 doubles, five triples and 11 home runs. Matt McLain is 10-for-38 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 9-1, .279 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Reds: 5-5, .219 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (hamstring), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Reds: Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Stuart Fairchild: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.