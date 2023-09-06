Diamondbacks and Rockies play with series tied 1-1

Colorado Rockies (51-87, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (71-68, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chris Flexen (1-6, 6.89 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-5, 6.45 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -220, Rockies +181; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Arizona is 37-35 in home games and 71-68 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 55-32 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Colorado has a 51-87 record overall and a 22-49 record on the road. The Rockies are 23-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 9-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has a .282 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 26 doubles, nine triples and 24 home runs. Christian Walker is 10-for-31 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 28 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 10-for-36 with a double and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .221 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .232 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (undisclosed), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rockies: Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Gomber: day-to-day (back), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.