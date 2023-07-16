Diamondbacks look to break 3-game losing streak, take on the Blue Jays

Arizona Diamondbacks (52-41, second in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (52-41, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (5-1, 3.75 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (7-3, 4.24 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -164, Diamondbacks +141; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks look to break a three-game slide with a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 25-18 in home games and 52-41 overall. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.81 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Arizona is 26-17 in road games and 52-41 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 39-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 16 home runs, 15 walks and 53 RBI while hitting .315 for the Blue Jays. Whit Merrifield is 12-for-38 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with a .291 batting average, and has 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 32 walks and 48 RBI. Gabriel Moreno is 9-for-26 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (side), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

