Diamondbacks look to break 3-game losing streak, take on the Blue Jays

By The Associated Press
 
Arizona Diamondbacks (52-41, second in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (52-41, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (5-1, 3.75 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (7-3, 4.24 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

Other news
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) works against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Mathew Tsang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Merrifield, Bichette HR as Blue Jays beat Diamondbacks for seventh win in eight games
Whit Merrifield and Bo Bichette hit solo homers, George Springer drove in two runs and emergency starter Chris Bassitt pitched six strong innings as the Toronto Blue Jays won for the seventh time in eight games, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2.
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman scratched from start because of left side discomfort
Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been scratched from his scheduled start against the Arizona Diamondbacks because of discomfort in his left side.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Guerrero homers as Blue Jays open second half with 7-2 win over Diamondbacks
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. became the first player to go deep in his first plate appearance following a Home Run Derby win, Brandon Belt drove in the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll wears the "victory vest" after hitting a walkoff RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 10th inning during a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Diamondbacks breakout rookie Corbin Carroll returns home to Seattle as an All-Star
Growing up in Seattle, Corbin Carroll dreamed of someday playing baseball at T-Mobile Park, and that dream will come true Tuesday.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -164, Diamondbacks +141; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks look to break a three-game slide with a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 25-18 in home games and 52-41 overall. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.81 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Arizona is 26-17 in road games and 52-41 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 39-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 16 home runs, 15 walks and 53 RBI while hitting .315 for the Blue Jays. Whit Merrifield is 12-for-38 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with a .291 batting average, and has 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 32 walks and 48 RBI. Gabriel Moreno is 9-for-26 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (side), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.