Updates: Morocco earthquake
G20 summit
Coco Gauff wins the US Open
Zach Bryan arrested
One Chip Challenge

Cubs come into matchup against the Diamondbacks on losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Arizona Diamondbacks (75-68, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (76-67, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (1-8, 6.27 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (5-7, 3.89 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -144, Diamondbacks +122

Other news
Arizona Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Tommy Pham hits 10th-inning RBI single as streaking Diamondbacks beat Cubs 3-2
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen reacts after the final out in his complete game shutout of the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Zac Gallen shines as Arizona Diamondbacks beat Chicago Cubs 1-0
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson throws to a Chicago Cubs batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Tommy Pham homers twice, Diamondbacks beat Cubs 6-2 to move into 3rd NL wild-card spot

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Arizona Diamondbacks as losers of three games in a row.

Chicago is 40-34 at home and 76-67 overall. The Cubs have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .416.

Arizona has gone 37-33 in road games and 75-68 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 55-15 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 24 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 88 RBI for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 16-for-39 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 24 home runs, 53 walks and 68 RBI while hitting .287 for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 11-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (knee), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.