Cubs come into matchup against the Diamondbacks on losing streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (75-68, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (76-67, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (1-8, 6.27 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (5-7, 3.89 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -144, Diamondbacks +122

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the Arizona Diamondbacks as losers of three games in a row.

Chicago is 40-34 at home and 76-67 overall. The Cubs have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .416.

Arizona has gone 37-33 in road games and 75-68 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 55-15 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 24 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 88 RBI for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 16-for-39 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 24 home runs, 53 walks and 68 RBI while hitting .287 for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 11-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (knee), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.