Dodgers play the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (69-62, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (80-49, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (14-5, 3.11 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 179 strikeouts); Dodgers: Bobby Miller (7-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -142, Diamondbacks +121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles has an 80-49 record overall and a 43-21 record in home games. The Dodgers have gone 64-17 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona is 69-62 overall and 34-30 on the road. The Diamondbacks have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.57.

Monday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 35 home runs, 73 walks and 93 RBI while hitting .315 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 15-for-38 with six doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 34 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 87 RBI while hitting .270 for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 13-for-32 with two doubles, two triples and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .253 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (hamstring), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.