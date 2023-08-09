Diamondbacks aim to stop 7-game slide, take on the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (66-46, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (57-57, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller (6-2, 4.26 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -131, Diamondbacks +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to break their seven-game skid when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Arizona is 28-29 at home and 57-57 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 21-12 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles has a 32-26 record on the road and a 66-46 record overall. The Dodgers have hit 181 total home runs to rank second in the majors.

The matchup Wednesday is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads Arizona with 23 home runs while slugging .511. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12-for-38 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 41 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 15-for-39 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .206 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .278 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tommy Henry: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (back), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (groin/hamstring), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.