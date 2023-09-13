Taylor Swift tops VMAs
Mike Williams dies
Biden impeachment inquiry
Libya floods
Aaron Rodgers injury

New York Mets play the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Arizona Diamondbacks (76-70, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (66-78, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (15-7, 3.31 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 195 strikeouts); Mets: Joey Lucchesi (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -144, Mets +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Other news
New York Mets' Ronny Mauricio follows through on a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mauricio and Alonso power the Mets to a 7-4 victory over the Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham hits a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Pham leads Diamondbacks past Mets 4-3 in return to Citi Field after trade
Chicago Cubs third baseman Nick Madrigal throws out Arizona Diamondbacks Jace Peterson during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Morel, Bellinger Swanson connect in 3rd, Cubs power past Diamondbacks 5-2

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

New York has a 66-78 record overall and a 36-34 record at home. The Mets have hit 192 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

Arizona has a 76-70 record overall and a 38-35 record on the road. The Diamondbacks have a 31-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Mets are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 44 home runs while slugging .531. Brandon Nimmo is 14-for-42 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with a .281 batting average, and has 26 doubles, nine triples, 24 home runs, 53 walks and 68 RBI. Tommy Pham is 13-for-43 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mets: Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (finger), Josh Walker: 60-Day IL (oblique), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraines), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Diamondbacks: Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.