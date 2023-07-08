Pirates bring road skid into matchup with the Diamondbacks

Pittsburgh Pirates (40-48, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (51-38, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-0); Diamondbacks: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -217, Pirates +180; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to break a three-game road skid.

Arizona is 51-38 overall and 25-23 at home. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .260, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Pittsburgh has a 40-48 record overall and an 18-27 record on the road. The Pirates have a 30-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 18 home runs while slugging .560. Jake McCarthy is 9-for-28 with two triples and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Jack Suwinski has 10 doubles, 19 home runs and 46 RBI for the Pirates. Carlos Santana is 11-for-40 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Pirates: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.