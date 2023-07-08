This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Pirates bring road skid into matchup with the Diamondbacks

By The Associated Press
 
Pittsburgh Pirates (40-48, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (51-38, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-0); Diamondbacks: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -217, Pirates +180; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to break a three-game road skid.

Arizona is 51-38 overall and 25-23 at home. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .260, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Pittsburgh has a 40-48 record overall and an 18-27 record on the road. The Pirates have a 30-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 18 home runs while slugging .560. Jake McCarthy is 9-for-28 with two triples and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Jack Suwinski has 10 doubles, 19 home runs and 46 RBI for the Pirates. Carlos Santana is 11-for-40 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Pirates: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.