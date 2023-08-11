Live updates: Maui fires
Diamondbacks host the Padres on home losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
San Diego Padres (55-60, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (57-58, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (8-8, 2.69 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (6-6, 5.16 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -163, Diamondbacks +138; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres looking to break a three-game home losing streak.

Arizona has a 28-30 record at home and a 57-58 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 21-12 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego has gone 25-32 in road games and 55-60 overall. The Padres have a 42-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Padres have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 55 extra base hits (32 doubles and 23 home runs). Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Padres with 24 home runs while slugging .513. Jake Cronenworth is 14-for-39 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 1-9, .190 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Padres: 4-6, .270 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (leg), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tommy Henry: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (back), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.