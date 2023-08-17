Padres host the Diamondbacks in first of 4-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (61-60, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (58-63, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-5, 3.24 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Padres: Rich Hill (7-12, 5.24 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -116, Padres -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start a four-game series.

San Diego has a 58-63 record overall and a 32-29 record at home. The Padres have a 45-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Arizona has a 31-29 record in road games and a 61-60 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

Thursday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Padres have a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 25 doubles, a triple and 24 home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 13-for-41 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 28 home runs, 49 walks and 82 RBI while hitting .275 for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 11-for-35 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .252 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (finger), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Diamondbacks: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (hip), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tommy Henry: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.