San Francisco Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday

By The Associated Press
 
Arizona Diamondbacks (57-51, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-49, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Slade Cecconi (0-0); Giants: Logan Webb (8-9, 3.68 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -184, Diamondbacks +155; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

San Francisco has a 31-24 record at home and a 59-49 record overall. The Giants have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .318.

Arizona is 29-23 in road games and 57-51 overall. The Diamondbacks rank eighth in the NL with 123 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 30 RBI for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 12-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 57 RBI while hitting .294 for the Diamondbacks. Emmanuel Rivera is 11-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .245 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (back), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.