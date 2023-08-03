FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Giants face the Diamondbacks with 2-1 series lead

By The Associated Press
 
Arizona Diamondbacks (57-52, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (60-49, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (0-4, 8.20 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Giants: Scott Alexander (6-1, 3.13 ERA, .98 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -179, Diamondbacks +151; over/under is 8 runs

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Slade Cecconi works against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Slade Cecconi’s first strikeout a memorable one after replay review
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera, right, tags out San Francisco Giants' Patrick Bailey at home during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Davis hits tiebreaking double in 6th to back Webb’s first win in 5 starts, Giants beat D-backs 4-2
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Austin Adams (55) is helped off the field after he was hit by the ball on a single by San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Diamondbacks reliever Austin Adams to miss remainder of the season due to fractured ankle

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Arizona Diamondbacks, leading the series 2-1.

San Francisco is 60-49 overall and 32-24 at home. The Giants have gone 35-9 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Arizona is 57-52 overall and 29-24 on the road. The Diamondbacks are ninth in the NL with 123 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Thursday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Davis leads the Giants with 14 home runs while slugging .435. Wilmer Flores is 14-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 68 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Emmanuel Rivera is 10-for-32 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.84 ERA, even run differential

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .245 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Diamondbacks: Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tommy Henry: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (back), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.