Giants face the Diamondbacks with 2-1 series lead

Arizona Diamondbacks (57-52, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (60-49, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (0-4, 8.20 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Giants: Scott Alexander (6-1, 3.13 ERA, .98 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -179, Diamondbacks +151; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Arizona Diamondbacks, leading the series 2-1.

San Francisco is 60-49 overall and 32-24 at home. The Giants have gone 35-9 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Arizona is 57-52 overall and 29-24 on the road. The Diamondbacks are ninth in the NL with 123 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Thursday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Davis leads the Giants with 14 home runs while slugging .435. Wilmer Flores is 14-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 68 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Emmanuel Rivera is 10-for-32 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.84 ERA, even run differential

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .245 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Diamondbacks: Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tommy Henry: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (back), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

