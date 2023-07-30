Diamondbacks and Mariners meet, winner secures 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (53-51, fourth in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (56-49, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (6-7, 3.09 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 142 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (9-4, 3.30 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -113, Diamondbacks -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Seattle Mariners are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Arizona has gone 28-27 in home games and 56-49 overall. The Diamondbacks have the 10th-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .328.

Seattle is 24-26 in road games and 53-51 overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.88 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 68 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Emmanuel Rivera is 10-for-34 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with 39 extra base hits (21 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs). Cal Raleigh is 11-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .262 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (back), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Mariners: Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.