Diamondbacks play the Mariners in first of 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (52-50, fourth in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-48, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (8-5, 3.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (5-3, 4.01 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -134, Diamondbacks +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks begin a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

Arizona is 27-26 at home and 55-48 overall. The Diamondbacks have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .327.

Seattle has a 52-50 record overall and a 23-25 record in road games. The Mariners have a 39-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 21 doubles, five triples and 21 home runs while hitting .291 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 13-for-37 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Ty France has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 38 RBI for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 10-for-40 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .260 batting average, 7.52 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .246 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Mariners: Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (knee), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

