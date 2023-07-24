Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Cardinals visit the Diamondbacks to start 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
St. Louis Cardinals (44-56, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (54-46, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (0-0); Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson (4-2, 2.84 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

Other news
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel (15) reacts as he enters the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Elly De La Cruz homers as Cincinnati Reds sweep Arizona Diamondbacks with 7-3 win
Elly De La Cruz hit his first career leadoff homer and Nick Senzel connected for a two-run shot, helping the Cincinnati Reds sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 7-3 victory.
Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Reds hit back-to-back-to-back homers in 6th in 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks
TJ Friedl, Matt McLain and Jake Fraley hit consecutive home runs in the sixth inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Saturday for their fourth straight victory.
Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain, right, hits a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Rookie Matt McLain launches first career grand slam as Reds beat Diamondbacks 9-6
Rookie Matt McLain hit his first career grand slam and the Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to three games with a 9-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in a matchup of surprising MLB teams.
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13), left, and Marcell Ozuna celebrate after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Olson 31st, 32nd homers, Riley’s 3-run drive lead Braves over Diamondbacks 7-5
Austin Riley hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Miguel Castro in the eighth inning, Matt Olson homered twice to raise his NL-best total to 32 and the major league-leading Atlanta Braves stopped a four-game skid with a 7-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the St. Louis Cardinals to open a three-game series.

Arizona has a 26-24 record in home games and a 54-46 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 42-23 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

St. Louis has a 22-30 record on the road and a 44-56 record overall. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 4.50 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The teams match up Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with a .291 batting average, and has 18 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs, 42 walks and 55 RBI. Geraldo Perdomo is 10-for-32 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 50 RBI while hitting .283 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 14-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .237 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .282 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: day-to-day (heel), Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (back), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hip), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.