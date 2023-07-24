Cardinals visit the Diamondbacks to start 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (44-56, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (54-46, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (0-0); Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson (4-2, 2.84 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the St. Louis Cardinals to open a three-game series.

Arizona has a 26-24 record in home games and a 54-46 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 42-23 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

St. Louis has a 22-30 record on the road and a 44-56 record overall. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 4.50 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The teams match up Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with a .291 batting average, and has 18 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs, 42 walks and 55 RBI. Geraldo Perdomo is 10-for-32 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 50 RBI while hitting .283 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 14-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .237 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .282 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: day-to-day (heel), Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (back), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hip), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.