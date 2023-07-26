Diamondbacks and Cardinals meet with series tied 1-1

St. Louis Cardinals (45-57, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-47, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (7-6, 4.39 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (11-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -156, Cardinals +131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the St. Louis Cardinals are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Arizona is 27-25 in home games and 55-47 overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .429 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

St. Louis has a 45-57 record overall and a 23-31 record in road games. The Cardinals have hit 137 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Diamondbacks have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 21 home runs, 36 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .285 for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 15-for-42 with three doubles, three triples, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis with 22 home runs while slugging .521. Nolan Gorman is 11-for-38 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .250 batting average, 6.96 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Cardinals: Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.