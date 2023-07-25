FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Diamondbacks come into matchup against the Cardinals on losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
St. Louis Cardinals (45-56, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (54-47, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (0-0); Diamondbacks: TBD

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt connects for a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 24, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Wainwright’s return goes well for the Cardinals, who rally for a 10-6 win over the Diamondbacks
Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer and then a tying single in the ninth inning against his former team, leading the St.
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel (15) reacts as he enters the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Elly De La Cruz homers as Cincinnati Reds sweep Arizona Diamondbacks with 7-3 win
Elly De La Cruz hit his first career leadoff homer and Nick Senzel connected for a two-run shot, helping the Cincinnati Reds sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 7-3 victory.
Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Reds hit back-to-back-to-back homers in 6th in 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks
TJ Friedl, Matt McLain and Jake Fraley hit consecutive home runs in the sixth inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Saturday for their fourth straight victory.
Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain, right, hits a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Rookie Matt McLain launches first career grand slam as Reds beat Diamondbacks 9-6
Rookie Matt McLain hit his first career grand slam and the Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to three games with a 9-6 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in a matchup of surprising MLB teams.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks look to stop a five-game skid when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Arizona has gone 26-25 in home games and 54-47 overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

St. Louis has a 23-30 record in road games and a 45-56 record overall. The Cardinals have a 25-16 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 21 home runs while slugging .518. Ketel Marte is 14-for-41 with four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 RBI for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 15-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .252 batting average, 7.48 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .298 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Cardinals: Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (back), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hip), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.