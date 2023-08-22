Rangers bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Diamondbacks

Texas Rangers (72-53, first in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (65-61, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (8-6, 3.38 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (13-5, 3.17 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 168 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -126, Rangers +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers, on a five-game losing streak, play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has gone 31-31 in home games and 65-61 overall. The Diamondbacks are 24-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Texas has a 72-53 record overall and a 30-29 record in road games. The Rangers have the top team batting average in the AL at .268.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs and 63 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 14-for-38 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has 24 doubles, 31 home runs and 93 RBI while hitting .253 for the Rangers. Ezequiel Duran is 12-for-34 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .264 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.