Rangers aim to stop 4-game skid, take on the Diamondbacks

Texas Rangers (72-52, first in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (64-61, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Montgomery (8-10, 3.30 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Slade Cecconi (0-0, 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -155, Diamondbacks +131; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers enter the matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks after losing four straight games.

Arizona has a 30-31 record in home games and a 64-61 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 24-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Texas has gone 30-28 on the road and 72-52 overall. The Rangers have hit 172 total home runs to rank fifth in the majors.

Monday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 28 home runs while slugging .535. Tommy Pham is 13-for-42 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 30 home runs while slugging .504. Corey Seager is 13-for-40 with three doubles, five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .263 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rangers: 4-6, .236 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rangers: Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.