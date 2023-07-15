Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
 
Arizona Diamondbacks (52-40, second in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (51-41, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (11-3, 3.04 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 125 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (7-5, 3.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Guerrero homers as Blue Jays open second half with 7-2 win over Diamondbacks
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. became the first player to go deep in his first plate appearance following a Home Run Derby win, Brandon Belt drove in the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll wears the "victory vest" after hitting a walkoff RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 10th inning during a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Diamondbacks breakout rookie Corbin Carroll returns home to Seattle as an All-Star
Growing up in Seattle, Corbin Carroll dreamed of someday playing baseball at T-Mobile Park, and that dream will come true Tuesday.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ji Man Choi (91), of South Korea, celebrates his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks as Pirates' Carlos Santana, left, walks behind during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Choi slugs 2-run homer as Pirates beat Diamondbacks 4-2 to end 4-game losing streak
Ji Man Choi hit a two-run homer, seven Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a four-hitter and the Pirates ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, center right, celebrates with Ketel Marte (4), Jake McCarthy (31), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12), and Alek Thomas (5) after hitting a walkoff RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 10th inning during a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Carroll drives in winning run in the 10th in the Diamondbacks’ 3-2 victory over the Pirates
Corbin Carroll singled with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the NL West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -157, Diamondbacks +134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Toronto has a 51-41 record overall and a 24-18 record at home. The Blue Jays have a 28-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona is 52-40 overall and 26-16 in road games. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with a .315 batting average, and has 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 15 walks and 52 RBI. George Springer is 13-for-44 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 9-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .202 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.