Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in game 2 of series

Arizona Diamondbacks (52-40, second in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (51-41, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (11-3, 3.04 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 125 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (7-5, 3.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -157, Diamondbacks +134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Toronto has a 51-41 record overall and a 24-18 record at home. The Blue Jays have a 28-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona is 52-40 overall and 26-16 in road games. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with a .315 batting average, and has 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 15 walks and 52 RBI. George Springer is 13-for-44 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 9-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .202 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (calf), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

