Arizona replaces Nevada in inaugural Tony Gwynn Classic

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arizona will replace Nevada in the inaugural Tony Gwynn Classic college baseball tournament in February.

Tournament director Jack Murray says the switch came after coach Jay Johnson moved from Nevada to Arizona. Johnson arranged to have Nevada play a three-game series at UC Irvine, which allowed the Wildcats to enter the Tony Gwynn Classic, scheduled for Feb. 26-28 to honor the late San Diego State coach and major league Hall of Famer.

SDSU is co-hosting the tournament with the University of San Diego.

Tournament organizers don’t want teams from the same conference in the field. Nevada, a Mountain West Conference rival of SDSU, originally was in the Tony Gwynn Classic because it had a prior commitment to play at USD that weekend.

Johnson was on USD’s staff for eight seasons before taking the Nevada job.