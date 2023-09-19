Hurricane Nigel
Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll

By The Associated Press
 
Following is the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll, including the Overall Top 10, the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, plus the top three in the two 8-man divisions, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending September 16. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week’s poll:

OVERALL

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Conway (18);3-0;239;1

2. LR Parkview (6);3-0;202;2

3. Bryant (1);2-1;200;3

4. Greenwood;4-0;172;4

5. Fayetteville;3-0;138;6

6. Bentonville;1-2;114;5

7. Pulaski Academy;3-0;95;7

8. Rogers;3-0;85;8

9. Cabot;1-2;29;9

10. FS Southside;3-0;27;-

Others receiving votes: Benton 24, Shiloh Christian 21, Malvern 9, Hot Springs 4, LR Catholic 4, LR Mills 4, LR Christian 3, Pine Bluff 3, Harding Academy 1, Warren 1.

CLASS 7A

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Conway (20);3-0;120;1

2. Bryant (5);2-1;91;2

3. Fayetteville;3-0;67;4

4. Bentonville;1-2;55;3

5. Rogers;3-0;31;5

Others receiving votes: Cabot 4. FS Southside 1.

CLASS 6A

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Greenwood (24);4-0;124;1

2. Pulaski Academy (1);3-0;95;2

3. Benton;2-1;67;5

4. LR Christian ;3-1;54;4

5. LR Catholic;2-1;27;3

Others receiving votes: Marion 4, West Memphis 4.

CLASS 5A

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. LR Parkview (25);3-0;125;1

2. Shiloh Christian ;2-1;83;2

3. LR Mills;4-0;78;3

4. Pine Bluff;2-1;37;4

5. Hot Springs;3-0;30;5

Others receiving votes: Joe T Robinson 10, Valley View 4, Camden Fairview 4, Farmington 1.

CLASS 4A

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Warren (11);3-0;97;2

2. Harding Academy (7);3-0;94;3

3. Malvern (6);2-2;70;1

4. Elkins (1);3-0;67;4

5. DeWitt;4-0;20;-

Others receiving votes: Gosnell 8, Nashville 7, Arkadelphia 3, Lamar 3, Rivercrest 2, Stuttgart 2, Bauxite 1, Dumas 1.

CLASS 3A

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Prescott (24);3-1;122;1

2. Salem;4-0;88;2

3. Hoxie;4-0;54;5

4. Booneville (1);1-2;50;2

5. Magnet Cove;3-0;42;4

Others receiving votes: Charleston 7, Glen Rose 5, Walnut Ridge 3, Harmony Grove (OC) 2, Lavaca 2.

CLASS 2A

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Mineral Springs (18);4-0;116;1

2. Hazen (4);3-1;64;3

(tie) Carlisle;3-1;64;-

4. Des Arc (2);2-1;61;2

5. East Poinsett Co.;2-1;34;4

Others receiving votes: Marked Tree 17, Bigelow 8, Conway Christian 5, Cross County 4, Murfreesboro 2.

8-MAN (4A-3A)

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Mountain View (25);3-0;75;1

2. Corning;2-2;39;2

3. Subiaco Academy;3-1;32;3

Others receiving votes: Fountain Lake 4.

8-MAN (2A-1A)

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Rector (24);3-0;72;1

2. Mountain Pine;1-1;33;3

2. Izard County (1);2-2;30;2

Others receiving votes: Brinkley 10, Spring Hill 5.