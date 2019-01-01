Flyers-Hurricanes Sums
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|1—1
|Carolina
|1
|2
|0—3
First Period_1, Carolina, Wallmark 3 (Slavin, Pesce), 10:47. Penalties_Svechnikov, CAR, (hooking), 18:04.
Second Period_2, Carolina, Martinook 9, 0:06. 3, Carolina, Svechnikov 11 (Bishop), 2:19. Penalties_Kuokkanen, CAR, (hooking), 6:38.
Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Voracek 10 (Laughton, Simmonds), 2:38. Penalties_Simmonds, PHI, (tripping), 5:27; Giroux, PHI, (slashing), 19:26.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 11-6-6_23. Carolina 8-14-11_33.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Carolina 0 of 2.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 2-3-0 (10 shots-7 saves), Neuvirth 1-2-1 (23-23). Carolina, McElhinney 8-5-1 (23-22).
A_16,644 (18,680). T_2:30.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Kory Nagy.