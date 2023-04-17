April 17, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|19.73
|—
|.21
|Altria
|45.42
|+.39
|AmerenCp
|89.54
|+.08
|AmExpress
|162.54
|—
|.68
|ArchDanM
|81.93
|+.14
|AutoZone
|2661.01+22.69
|BPPLC
|40.39
|—
|.19
|Boeing
|205.15
|+3.44
|BristMySq
|70.45
|Brunswick
|81.92
|—
|.03
|CampbSoup
|55.11
|+.33
|Chevron
|170.85
|—1.59
|Citigroup
|49.59
|+.03
|CocaCola
|63.26
|+.21
|ConAgraBr
|37.24
|+.27
|ConocoPhil
|106.27
|—2.23
|Corning
|34.74
|—
|.04
|CurtissWright
|178.22
|+3.08
|DTEEnergy
|112.60
|—
|.39
|DeereCo
|391.71
|+3.94
|DillardsInc
|299.21
|—
|.63
|Disney
|99.72
|—
|.18
|DuPont
|70.84
|+.38
|EmersonElec
|86.46
|+.10
|Entergy
|108.34
|+.70
|ExxonMobil
|114.98
|—1.07
|FMCCorp
|123.27
|+.58
|FirstEnergy
|40.77
|—
|.07
|FootLocker
|39.92
|+.12
|FordMot
|12.53
|+.01
|GenDynam
|229.01
|+1.32
|GenlElec
|96.33
|+.89
|GenMill
|87.02
|+.46
|HPInc
|30.81
|+.99
|Halliburton
|33.53
|—
|.10
|Hershey
|257.78
|+1.50
|HomeDepot
|293.86
|+1.67
|IBM
|127.67
|—
|.47
|IntlPaper
|36.07
|+.16
|JohnsonJn
|165.35
|—
|.49
|KrogerCo
|47.51
|+.86
|LindsayCorp
|127.08
|—1.21
|LockheedM
|490.10
|+2.11
|LowesCos
|203.93
|+1.75
|MarathonOil
|25.23
|—
|.50
|McDonalds
|288.58
|—
|.40
|NCRCorp
|22.78
|+.10
|Nucor
|147.33
|+1.14
|OGEEnergy
|37.88
|—
|.06
|OccidentPet
|63.31
|—1.18
|ONEOK
|66.52
|—
|.51
|PG&ECorp
|16.80
|—
|.10
|Pfizer
|41.10
|—
|.09
|ProctGamb
|150.83
|—
|.17
|RaythnTech
|103.14
|+1.46
|RexAmRescS
|28.73
|—
|.11
|RockwellAuto
|277.12
|—
|.19
|Schlumbrg
|51.83
|—
|.66
|SnapOn
|239.98
|+.04
|Textron
|69.09
|+.50
|3MCo
|106.66
|+.89
|Timken
|78.00
|+.56
|TraneTech
|174.79
|—
|.19
|UnionPacif
|199.23
|+.70
|USSteel
|26.31
|+.53
|VerizonComm
|39.34
|+.12
|ViadCorp
|19.16
|+.15
|WalMart
|149.01
|+.53
|WellsFargo
|40.100
|+1.36
|WilliamsCos
|30.46
|+.07
|Winnebago
|57.69
|—
|.91
|YumBrands
|136.22
|+1.34