April 27, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|May
|348.0
|353.8
|336.1
|353.3
|+4.3
|Est. sales 166.
|Wed.'s sales 162
|Wed.'s open int 677
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|May
|94.900
|Jun
|94.800
|Wed.'s open int 1,000
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|May
|94.700
|94.700
|94.640
|94.647
|—
|50
|Jun
|94.645
|94.655
|94.585
|94.585
|—
|65
|Est. sales 19,797.
|Wed.'s sales 60,530
|Wed.'s open int 614,033,
|up 9,311