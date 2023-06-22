June 22, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|15.54
|—
|.08
|Altria
|43.79
|—
|.16
|AmerenCp
|82.21
|—
|.99
|AmExpress
|167.68
|—
|.24
|ArchDanM
|73.19
|—
|.27
|AutoZone
|2438.88
|—7.41
|BPPLC
|35.18
|—
|.25
|Boeing
|207.33
|—4.75
|BristMySq
|65.21
|—
|.29
|Brunswick
|82.88
|—
|.90
|CampbSoup
|45.91
|+.23
|Chevron
|152.95
|—1.93
|Citigroup
|46.71
|—
|.70
|CocaCola
|61.77
|+.34
|ConAgraBr
|34.40
|+.01
|ConocoPhil
|101.84
|—1.86
|Corning
|34.35
|—
|.08
|CurtissWright
|175.96
|—2.73
|DTEEnergy
|112.70
|—
|.92
|DeereCo
|415.100
|—
|.60
|DillardsInc
|324.42
|—
|.87
|Disney
|88.40
|—
|.25
|DuPont
|68.06
|—
|.36
|EmersonElec
|87.44
|—
|.01
|Entergy
|99.40
|—1.19
|ExxonMobil
|103.46
|—
|.41
|FMCCorp
|107.76
|—1.10
|FirstEnergy
|39.16
|—
|.29
|FootLocker
|26.70
|+.07
|FordMot
|14.29
|+.27
|GenDynam
|214.77
|—2.76
|GenlElec
|105.40
|+.35
|GenMill
|81.29
|—
|.09
|HPInc
|29.62
|—
|.24
|Halliburton
|31.18
|—
|.74
|Hershey
|259.41
|+.52
|HomeDepot
|300.74
|+.04
|IBM
|130.82
|—2.87
|IntlPaper
|30.74
|—
|.39
|JohnsonJn
|165.19
|+1.31
|KrogerCo
|45.69
|+.01
|LindsayCorp
|129.54
|—1.14
|LockheedM
|463.51
|—2.53
|LowesCos
|214.57
|+.32
|MarathonOil
|22.13
|—
|.92
|McDonalds
|292.07
|—2.45
|NCRCorp
|24.47
|—
|.22
|Nucor
|152.36
|+.46
|OGEEnergy
|36.27
|—
|.31
|OccidentPet
|56.60
|—
|.87
|ONEOK
|58.13
|—
|.95
|PG&ECorp
|17.36
|+.08
|Pfizer
|38.69
|—
|.21
|ProctGamb
|149.75
|+.31
|RaythnTech
|97.09
|—1.99
|RexAmRescS
|32.74
|—
|.30
|RockwellAuto
|314.66
|—6.09
|Schlumbrg
|47.11
|—
|.65
|SnapOn
|274.30
|+1.42
|Textron
|65.77
|—
|.79
|3MCo
|100.21
|—1.26
|Timken
|85.81
|—
|.95
|TraneTech
|185.34
|—
|.62
|UnionPacif
|202.55
|—1.10
|USSteel
|23.34
|—
|.05
|VerizonComm
|35.65
|—
|.19
|ViadCorp
|23.75
|—
|.39
|WalMart
|155.70
|+1.24
|WellsFargo
|41.21
|—
|.45
|WilliamsCos
|30.53
|—
|.30
|Winnebago
|62.34
|—1.03
|YumBrands
|135.67
|—1.07