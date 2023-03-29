Ski Report

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Wednesday, Mar. 29 NORTHEAST Connecticut

Mohawk Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/31 spring snow 15 - 15 base Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun;Apr 02: Last day.

Ski Sundown — Closed for Snow Sports

Maine

Baker Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Big Squaw — Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 20 - 24 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun;Apr 09: Last day.

Bigrock Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/30 machine groomed 19 - 19 base Thu/Fri: 1p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun;Apr 02: Last day.

Black Mtn — Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 15 - 15 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Camden Snow Bowl — Closed for Snow Sports

Hermon Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Lost Valley — Wed Reopen 03/30 spring snow machine groomed 10 - 36 base 17 of 31 trails 55% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Thu: 3p-8p; Fri: 3p-9p; Sun: 10a-5p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 02: Last day.

Mt Abram — Closed for Snow Sports

Pleasant Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 20 - 25 base 30 of 42 trails, 71% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9:30a-9p;Fri: 9:30a-6p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p___Saturday 4/1 8:30a - 6 pmSunday 4/2 8:30a - 4:30p Open Fri-Mon.

Saddleback — Wed 8:22a packed powder machine groomed 30 - 55 base 67 of 68 trails 99% open, 600 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p.

Sugarloaf — Wed 6:44a packed powder machine groomed 24 - 56 base 149 of 162 trails 92% open, 56 miles, 1066 acres, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River — Wed 7:20a machine groomed 40 - 55 base 137 of 138 trails 99% open, 55 miles, 880 acres, 13 of 19 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Titcomb Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Massachusetts

Berkshire East — Wed Reopen 03/30 spring snow 12 - 30 base Mon-Tue: 9a-4p; Wed: 9a-8p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bousquet — Wed Reopen 03/31 variable machine groomed 20 - 20 base Fri: 12p-9p Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun;Apr 08: Last day.

Catamount — Wed 3:26p machine groomed 12 - 24 base 25 of 44 trails 57% open, 3 of 8 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 02: Last day.

Jiminy Peak — Wed 6:33a machine groomed 12 - 46 base 36 of 45 trails 80% open, 11 miles, 136 acres, 3 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Otis Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Butternut — Wed 10:33a machine groomed 20 - 28 base 21 of 22 trails 95% open, 13 miles, 90 acres, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p.

Wachusett — Wed 7:47a machine groomed 30 - 45 base 25 of 27 trails 93% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p Apr 02: Last day.

New Hampshire

Attitash — Wed 9:58a machine groomed 23 - 23 base 44 of 69 trails, 64% open 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.

Black Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Bretton Woods — Wed 6:43a machine groomed 28 - 38 base 88 of 98 trails 90% open, 31 miles, 423 acres, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Cannon Mountain — Wed 5:01p machine groomed 41 - 59 base 77 of 97 trails 79% open, 18 miles, 223 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cranmore — Wed Reopen 04/01 15 - 17 base Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;Apr 02: Last day.

Crotched Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Dartmouth Skiway — Wed 9:42a loose granular machine groomed 8 - 8 base 26 of 28 trails 93% open, 15 miles, 104 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun;Apr 01: Last day.

Gunstock — Wed 9:33p machine groomed 40 - 42 base 49 of 49 trails 100% open, 227 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine — Closed for Snow Sports

Loon Mountain — Wed 7:54a packed powder machine groomed 36 - 45 base 44 of 61 trails 69% open, 19 miles, 252 acres, 5 of 10 lifts,

McIntyre Ski Area — Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Sunapee — Wed 10:08a machine groomed 31 - 31 base 58 of 66 trails 88% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pats Peak — Closed for Snow Sports

Ragged Mountain — Wed 7:10a machine groomed 16 - 32 base 49 of 57 trails 86% open, 214 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley — Wed 2:51p machine groomed 18 - 30 base 61 of 61 trails 74% open, 265 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sat: 8a-3:30p.

Whaleback — Closed for Snow Sports

Wildcat — Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 50 - 50 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun; Apr 16: Last day.

Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed 7:57a machine groomed 10 - 30 base 44 of 34 trails, 28 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Bretton Woods XC — Wed 10:33a packed powder 6 - 16 base 51 of 56 trails 19 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Eastman XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Gunstock XC — Wed 8:18a variable machine groomed 16 - 27 base 28 of 28 trails 6 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jackson XC — Wed 6:33a machine groomed 6 - 15 base 36 of 59 trails 25 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Mt Washington Valley XC — Wed 8:15a spring snow 2 - 8 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

New York

Belleayre — Wed 4:19p machine groomed 12 - 40 base 58 of 63 trails 92% open, 20 miles, 171 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bristol Mountain — Wed 3:52p machine groomed 16 - 40 base 31 of 39 trails 79% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Buffalo Ski Club — Closed for Snow Sports

Dry Hill — Wed Reopen 03/31 variable 24 - 24 base Fri: 4p-9p Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Fri-Sun;Apr 02: Last day.

Four Seasons — Closed for Snow Sports

Gore Mountain — Wed 3:54p loose granular machine groomed 16 - 37 base 55 of 109 trails 79% open, 24 miles, 385 acres, 11 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu-Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p;Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak — Wed 8:26a machine groomed 12 - 38 base 24 of 51 trails 47% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-5p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Holiday Valley — Wed 4:59p machine groomed 8 - 44 base 28 of 60 trails 47% open, 6 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p;; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Apr 09: Last day.

HoliMont — Wed 6:05a machine groomed 15 - 43 base 36 of 56 trails, 64% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p.

Hunter Mountain — Wed 6:07a machine groomed 38 - 38 base 38 of 67 trails 57% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Labrador Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Maple Ski Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports

McCauley — Wed 8:22a machine groomed 12 - 36 base 17 of 23 trails, 74% open 2 of 5 lifts,

Oak Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Peek n Peak — Closed for Snow Sports

Plattekill — Reopen 04/01

Royal Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 36 - 36 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Snow Ridge — Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 10 - 30 base Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;Apr 02: Last day.

Song Mountain — Reopen 03/30

Swain — Wed 6:12a 1 new frozen granular machine groomed 12 - 24 base 18 of 35 trails 51% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Wed: 1p-9p;Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-5p;Sun: 9a-5p Open Wed/Fri-Sun;Apr 02: Last day.

Thunder Ridge — Reopen 04/01

Titus Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 20 - 28 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun;Apr 02: Last day.

West Mountain — Wed 6:14a machine groomed 48 - 61 base 25 of 33 trails 76% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Whiteface — Wed 6:01a loose granular machine groomed 36 - 48 base 84 of 94 trails 89% open, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Willard Mountain — Reopen 03/31

Windham Mountain — Wed 6:33a loose granular machine groomed 12 - 36 base 37 of 54 trails 69% open, 249 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Woods Valley — Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 16 - 36 base Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Fri-Sun;Apr 02: Last day.

Ski Osceola — Closed for Snow Sports

Pennsylvania

Blue Knob — Closed for Snow Sports

Blue Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Camelback — Wed Reopen 04/02 spring snow machine groomed 18 - 36 base Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun;Apr 02: Last day.

Elk Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Jack Frost — Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 24 - 24 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Montage Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 25 - 25 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;Apr 02: Last day.

Seven Springs — Wed Reopen 03/31 machine groomed 12 - 12 base Fri: 8p-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-9p; Open Fri-Sun.

Tussey Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Wed 6:30a hard packed machine groomed 40 - 48 base 49 of 71 trails 74% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p, Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p.

Bromley Mountain — Wed 6:00a machine groomed 12 - 36 base 47 of 47 trails 100% open, 178 acres, 2 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Burke Mountain — Wed 6:35a machine groomed 15 - 35 base 50 of 51 trails 98% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.

Jay Peak — Wed 6:15a machine groomed 50 - 75 base 81 of 81 trails 100% open, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Killington — Wed 6:17a variable machine groomed 26 - 26 base 153 of 155 trails 99% open, 72 miles, 1446 acres, 15 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen — Wed 5:58a variable machine groomed 6 - 12 base 54 of 60 trails 90% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain — Wed 4:15p machine groomed 12 - 24 base 45 of 51 trails 90% open, 22 miles, 185 acres, 1 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat 9a-5p Sun 10a-4p; Open Thu-Sun;Apr 09: Last day.

Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed 10:12a machine groomed 12 - 36 base 12 of 17 trails, 71% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-3p Open Wed-Sun;Apr 02: Last day.

Mount Snow — Wed 10:10a machine groomed 30 - 30 base 67 of 86 trails 78% open, 6 of 19 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Okemo Mountain — Wed 6:44a machine groomed 24 - 34 base 120 of 122 trails 98% open, 45 miles, 660 acres, 11 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico — Reopen 03/30 26 - 26 base Thu-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 02: Last day.

Saskadena Six — Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Quechee — Closed for Snow Sports

Smugglers Notch — Wed 6:49a machine groomed 14 - 52 base 72 of 78 trails 92% open, 310 acres, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe — Wed 6:39a machine groomed 30 - 60 base 115 of 128 trails, 90% open 38 miles, 483 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 6:43a machine groomed 35 - 35 base 96 of 99 trails 97% open, 600 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush — Wed 6:04a frozen granular machine groomed 25 - 48 base 109 of 111 trails 98% open, 467 acres, 13 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 8a-4p.

Timber Creek XC — Wed 3:51p machine groomed 15 - 28 base 6 of 25 trails 4 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Wild Wings XC — Wed 7:01a packed powder machine groomed 15 - 26 base 10 of 10 trails 16 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Woodstock XC — Wed 8:41a machine groomed 7 - 20 base 32 of 43 trails 22 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

SOUTHEAST North Carolina

Sugar Mountain — Wed 7:33a loose granular machine groomed 24 - 46 base 7 of 21 trails 33% open, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p.

Virginia

Massanutten — Closed for Snow Sports

West Virginia

Snowshoe Mountain — Wed 10:13a machine groomed 45 - 45 base 25 of 60 trails 42% open, 3 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 02: Last day.

Timberline Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

White Grass XC — Wed No Recent Information spring snow machine groomed 12 - 12 base 3 of 45 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-6p; Sat/Sun: 8a-6p.