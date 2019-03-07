2019 Minnesota Boys High School Hockey State Tournament

2019 Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Thursday, March 7
Quarterfinal
Blaine 4, White Bear Lake 2
Eden Prairie 3, Lakeville South 2, 3OT
Moorhead (18-6-1) vs. Edina (21-2-1), 6 p.m.
Duluth East (15-6-2) vs. St. Thomas Academy (21-3-1), 8 p.m.
Friday, March 8
Semifinal
Blaine vs. Eden Prairie, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinal winners, 8 p.m.
Consolation Semifinal
At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota
White Bear Lake vs. Lakeville South, 10 a.m.
Quarterfinal losers, noon
Saturday, March 9
Consolation Championship
At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota
Consolation semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Third place
Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
CLASS 1A
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Wednesday, March 6
Quarterfinal
St. Cloud Cathedral 7, North Branch 0
East Grand Forks 5, Minnesota River 2
Mahtomedi 6, New Ulm Eagles 0
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6, Delano Tigers 4
Friday, March 8
Semifinal
St. Cloud Cathedral vs. East Grand Forks, 11 a.m.
Mahtomedi vs. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 7
Consolation Semifinal
At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota
North Branch 5, Minnesota River 2
Delano Tigers 2, New Ulm Eagles 1
Saturday, March 9
Consolation Championship
At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota
North Branch vs. Delano Tigers, 9 a.m.
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
Third place
Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, noon<<