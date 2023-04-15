Ski Report

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Saturday, Apr. 15 NORTHEAST Maine

Saddleback — Closed for Snow Sports

Sugarloaf — Wed 7:22a spring snow machine groomed 13 - 32 base 124 of 162 trails 77% open, 45 miles, 647 acres, 6 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River — Wed 7:10a machine groomed 40 - 55 base 62 of 138 trails 45% open, 416 acres, 4 of 19 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Massachusetts

Berkshire East — Closed for Snow Sports

New Hampshire

Cannon Mountain — Wed 6:51a spring snow machine groomed 41 - 59 base 51 of 97 trails 53% open, 11 miles, 132 acres, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Loon Mountain — Wed 7:03a machine groomed 24 - 36 base 35 of 61 trails 54% open, 14 miles, 198 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Waterville Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Wildcat — Wed 10:58a machine groomed 12 - 12 base 36 of 48 trails, 75% open 2 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed 8:18a machine groomed 2 - 16 base 9 of 34 trails, 6 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

New York

Belleayre — Closed for Snow Sports

Gore Mountain — Wed 4:19p variable machine groomed 4 - 20 base 29 of 109 trails 37% open, 11 miles, 134 acres, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu-Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p;Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Whiteface — Wed 7:32a spring snow machine groomed 14 - 36 base 52 of 94 trails 55% open, 13 miles, 148 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Jay Peak — Wed 6:19a spring snow machine groomed 35 - 50 base 69 of 81 trails, 85% open 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Killington — Wed 7:49a spring snow machine groomed 22 - 22 base 111 of 155 trails 72% open, 57 miles, 493 acres, 9 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen — Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Snow — Wed 11:29a machine groomed 18 - 18 base 24 of 86 trails 28% open, 4 of 19 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 23: Last day.

Okemo Mountain — Wed 6:51a machine groomed 8 - 16 base 40 of 122 trails 33% open, 16 miles, 255 acres, 3 of 20 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Stowe — Wed 6:25a spring snow machine groomed 20 - 50 base 61 of 128 trails, 48% open 21 miles, 284 acres, 3 of 12 lifts, Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 6:18a spring snow machine groomed 20 - 20 base 62 of 99 trails 63% open, 372 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush — Wed 7:41a spring snow machine groomed 25 - 48 base 28 of 111 trails 25% open, 150 acres, 3 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat-Sun: 9a-5p.