BC-Sports-Odds

|FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
|at TORONTO;OFF;(OFF);Golden;State
|LA Clippers;3;(235);at;SACRAMENTO
|at LA LAKERS;4½;(215½);Indiana
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG
|at UCF;6;Alabama
|at ARIZONA;9½;Georgia;Southern
|Marist;1;Dartmouth
|Albany NY;PK;Liu;Brooklyn
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|at BOSTON;-175;NY;Islanders;+163
|at COLUMBUS;-131;Minnesota;+121
|at OTTAWA;-120;NY;Rangers;+110
|at TAMPA BAY;-168;Buffalo;+158
|at WINNIPEG;-214;Chicago;+194
|at NASHVILLE;OFF;Arizona;OFF
|at EDMONTON;-150;Los;Angeles;+140
|Las Vegas;-160;at;VANCOUVER;+150
|FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
|Buffalo;4;3;(50½);N;Illinois
|Washington;3½;5;(44½);Utah
|at MIDDLE TENNESSEE;1½;1;(45½);UAB
|at UCF;7;3;(65);Memphis
|Oklahoma;4½;8;(78);Texas
|at APPALACHIAN ST;19;16½;(59);Louisiana-Lafayette
|Alabama;10½;13;(63½);Georgia
|at BOISE ST;2½;2½;(53);Fresno;St
|Clemson;22½;27½;(52);Pittsburgh
|Ohio State;13;14;(60½);Northwestern
|at NC STATE;25;23½;(60½);East;Carolina
|at VIRGINIA TECH;4½;4;(51½);Marshall
|at SOUTH CAROLINA;28;30;(56);Akron
|Stanford;2;3;(47½);at;CALIFORNIA
NFL
|FAVORITE;OPEN;TODAY;O/U;UNDERDOG
|New Orleans;7;7;(52);at;DALLAS
|Indianapolis;3;4;(47);at;JACKSONVILLE
|at PITTSBURGH;5;3½;(51½);LA;Chargers
|Carolina;4;3½;(55½);at;TAMPA;BAY
|at ATLANTA;+2½;1;(48½);Baltimore
|at HOUSTON;6½;6;(47½);Cleveland
|at MIAMI;6½;4½;(40½);Buffalo
|Chicago;3;OFF;(OFF);at;NY;GIANTS
|Denver;3½;5;(44½);at;CINCINNATI
|LA Rams;6;10;(55);at;DETROIT
|at GREEN BAY;11;14;(44);Arizona
|Kansas City;13½;15;(55½);at;OAKLAND
|at TENNESSEE;9½;7½;(40½);NY;Jets
|at NEW ENGLAND;5½;5;(48½);Minnesota
|at SEATTLE;8;9½;(46);San;Francisco
|at PHILADELPHIA;6½;6½;(44);Washington
