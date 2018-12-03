Vikings-Patriots Stats
|Minnesota
|0
|7
|3
|0—10
|New England
|7
|3
|7
|7—24
NE_Develin 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 9:33.
NE_FG Gostkowski 20, 5:45.
Min_Thielen 5 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :15.
Min_FG Bailey 39, 2:20.
NE_Gordon 24 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), :35.
NE_Develin 2 run (Gostkowski kick), 10:54.
A_65,878.
___
|Min
|NE
|First downs
|16
|27
|Total Net Yards
|278
|471
|Rushes-yards
|13-95
|39-160
|Passing
|183
|311
|Punt Returns
|1-4
|3-29
|Kickoff Returns
|2-61
|2-55
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|2-6
|Comp-Att-Int
|32-44-2
|24-32-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-18
|0-0
|Punts
|5-45.6
|4-41.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-55
|7-60
|Time of Possession
|26:39
|33:21
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 9-84, Murray 4-11. New England, Michel 17-63, Edelman 2-35, White 6-26, Burkhead 7-20, Patterson 1-6, Brady 2-5, Develin 4-5.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 32-44-2-201. New England, Brady 24-32-1-311.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Cook 8-22, Diggs 5-49, Robinson 5-37, Thielen 5-28, Rudolph 3-38, Treadwell 2-13, Ham 2-11, Murray 2-3. New England, White 7-92, Gordon 3-58, Gronkowski 3-26, Edelman 3-25, Patterson 2-53, Burkhead 2-21, Hogan 2-20, Develin 1-9, Michel 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Bailey 48. New England, Gostkowski 48.