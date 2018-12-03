FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Vikings-Patriots Stats

 
Minnesota 0 7 3 0—10
New England 7 3 7 7—24

First Quarter

NE_Develin 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 9:33.

Second Quarter

Other news
FILE - People recite an oath during a naturalization ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in San Diego. Population estimates released Thursday, June 22, 2023, by the U.S. Census Bureau show what drove changes in different race and ethnic groups last year, as well as since the start of COVID-19's spread in the U.S. in April 2020. The United States had grown to 333.2 million people by the middle of last year, a 0.4% increase over the previous year, according to the 2022 population estimates. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Chance to challenge 2020 census numbers is ending, with funding for states and cities at stake
The window for local, state and tribal governments to challenge their 2020 census figures closes after Friday, and with it the opportunity to correct mistakes in population totals that could cost them millions of dollars in federal funding.
Catherine Langabeer, left, the head of sustainability at the Countdown chain of supermarkets, and Associate Environment Minister Rachel Brooking demonstrate collecting fruit in reusable polyester mesh bags on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at a Countdown supermarket in Wellington, New Zealand. New Zealand's government says that from Saturday, it will be the first nation in the world to ban the thin plastic bags that supermarket customers use to collect their fruit and vegetables. (AP Photo/Nick Perry)
New Zealand says it’s the first to ban thin plastic bags from supermarkets
New Zealand’s government says that from Saturday, it will be the first nation in the world to ban the thin plastic bags that supermarket customers use to collect their fruit and vegetables.
FILE - Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem on Feb. 27, 2018. Two victims of Leifer, convicted of their sexual abuse as children, told a court in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, of the pain she had caused them. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
Australian prosecutor says former Israeli principal feigned mental illness to avoid extradition
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
Leo Carlsson puts on an Anaheim Ducks jersey after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.

NE_FG Gostkowski 20, 5:45.

Min_Thielen 5 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :15.

Third Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 39, 2:20.

NE_Gordon 24 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), :35.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Develin 2 run (Gostkowski kick), 10:54.

A_65,878.

___

Min NE
First downs 16 27
Total Net Yards 278 471
Rushes-yards 13-95 39-160
Passing 183 311
Punt Returns 1-4 3-29
Kickoff Returns 2-61 2-55
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 2-6
Comp-Att-Int 32-44-2 24-32-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-18 0-0
Punts 5-45.6 4-41.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-55 7-60
Time of Possession 26:39 33:21

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 9-84, Murray 4-11. New England, Michel 17-63, Edelman 2-35, White 6-26, Burkhead 7-20, Patterson 1-6, Brady 2-5, Develin 4-5.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 32-44-2-201. New England, Brady 24-32-1-311.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Cook 8-22, Diggs 5-49, Robinson 5-37, Thielen 5-28, Rudolph 3-38, Treadwell 2-13, Ham 2-11, Murray 2-3. New England, White 7-92, Gordon 3-58, Gronkowski 3-26, Edelman 3-25, Patterson 2-53, Burkhead 2-21, Hogan 2-20, Develin 1-9, Michel 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Bailey 48. New England, Gostkowski 48.