Ducks-Flyers Sums
|Anaheim
|0
|1
|1—2
|Philadelphia
|4
|0
|2—6
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Varone 3 (Raffl), 2:44. 2, Philadelphia, Couturier 23 (Hagg, Varone), 10:24. 3, Philadelphia, Raffl 4 (MacDonald, Laughton), 11:44 (sh). 4, Philadelphia, Lindblom 8 (Voracek, Couturier), 17:46. Penalties_Lindblom, PHI, (tripping), 10:54; Montour, ANA, (interference), 15:15; Hagg, PHI, (slashing), 19:53; Perry, ANA, (roughing), 19:53; Gudas, PHI, (roughing), 19:53.
Second Period_5, Anaheim, Henrique 10 (Getzlaf, Ritchie), 0:51 (pp). Penalties_Philadelphia bench, served by Voracek (delay of game), 0:51; Kesler, ANA, (hooking), 15:23.
Third Period_6, Anaheim, Ritchie 8 (Getzlaf, Rakell), 4:57 (pp). 7, Philadelphia, Patrick 11 (Couturier, Konecny), 12:15 (pp). 8, Philadelphia, Konecny 15 (Sanheim, van Riemsdyk), 18:49. Penalties_Getzlaf, ANA, (high sticking), 2:19; Gostisbehere, PHI, (tripping), 3:36; Montour, ANA, (holding), 5:53; Manson, ANA, (tripping), 10:28.
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 12-9-11_32. Philadelphia 14-13-13_40.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 2 of 4; Philadelphia 1 of 5.
Goalies_Anaheim, Boyle 0-0-0 (26 shots-24 saves), Johnson 2-11-0 (14-10). Philadelphia, Hart 11-5-1 (32-30).
A_19,072 (19,543). T_2:32.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Pierre Racicot.