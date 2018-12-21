Predators-Flyers Sums
|Nashville
|0
|1
|0—1
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0—2
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Voracek 9 (Gudas, Couturier), 5:10. Penalties_Ellis, NSH, (holding), 19:42.
Second Period_2, Nashville, Bonino 6 (Ellis, Jarnkrok), 4:04. 3, Philadelphia, Giroux 12 (Konecny), 8:33. Penalties_Hartman, NSH, (delay of game), 1:53; Provorov, PHI, served by Lindblom, (high sticking), 13:09; Provorov, PHI, Misconduct (misconduct), 13:09; Smith, NSH, (hooking), 15:12; Simmonds, PHI, (hooking), 16:45; Gudas, PHI, (delay of game), 17:47; MacDonald, PHI, (high sticking), 17:51.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Laughton, PHI, (elbowing), 4:38; Bitetto, NSH, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 11:07; Raffl, PHI, (hooking), 17:15.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 8-11-13_32. Philadelphia 9-14-8_31.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 6; Philadelphia 0 of 4.
Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 14-7-1 (31 shots-29 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 2-0-0 (32-31).
A_19,142 (19,543). T_2:23.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Ryan Daisy.