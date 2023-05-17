AP NEWS
    BC-Merc Table,1st Add

    May 17, 2023 GMT
    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    LUMBER
    27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
    Jul505.0506.5501.5503.0—2.5
    Sep525.5526.5524.0526.5—2.0
    Nov538.0538.0538.0538.0—2.5
    Est. sales 185. Tue.'s sales 657
    Tue.'s open int 5,821
    LIBOR-1 MONTH
    $3 million; pts of 100 pct.
    Jun94.800
    Tue.'s open int n.a.
    US T. BILLS
    $1 million; pts of 100 pct.
    No open contracts.
    EURODOLLARS
    $1 million;pts of 100 pct.
    Jun94.56294.56294.50594.52730
    Est. sales 26,673. Tue.'s sales 14,810
    Tue.'s open int 550,147
