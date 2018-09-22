Tennessee Football How They Fared
|1. Maryville (4-1) beat Knoxville Fulton 35-20.
|2. Blackman (5-1) lost to Oakland 24-14.
|3. Oakland (4-1) beat Blackman 24-14.
|4. Cane Ridge (6-0) beat Smyrna 13-3.
|5. Farragut (6-0) beat West 21-6.
|6. Germantown (6-0) beat Douglass 49-0.
|7. Ravenwood (5-1) beat Father Ryan 35-14.
|8. Mt. Juliet (6-0) beat Clarksville NW 51-0.
|9. Whitehaven (4-2) beat Hamilton 76-0.
|10. Brentwood (5-1) beat Nolensville 27-19.
|1. Knoxville Fulton (4-1) lost to Maryville 35-20.
|2. Henry County (6-0) beat Kenwood 38-8.
|3. Oak Ridge (5-1) beat Sevier County 41-13.
|4. Clarksville NE (6-0) beat West Creek 64-6.
|5. David Crockett (6-0) beat Hampton 44-0.
|6. South Doyle (5-1) beat Carter 35-13.
|7. Knoxville Catholic (2-3) lost to Brentwood Academy 40-3.
|8. Tennessee (4-2) lost to Elizabethton 35-21.
|9. Clarksville (5-1) beat Dyer County 56-33.
|10. Daniel Boone (4-1) beat Science Hill 35-28.
|1. Greeneville (5-0) idle.
|2. Anderson County (6-0) beat Heritage 55-28.
|3. Elizabethton (6-0) beat Tennessee 35-21.
|4. Jackson South Side (6-0) beat Bolivar Central 24-12.
|5. Dyersburg (6-0) beat Jackson North Side 42-20.
|6. Maplewood (5-1) beat Stratford 58-27.
|7. Springfield (4-2) lost to Beech 39-22.
|8. Montgomery Central (6-0) beat Harpeth 41-7.
|9. Crockett County (5-1) beat Lexington 20-10.
|10. Stone Memorial (6-0) beat Kingston 23-21.
|1. Alcoa (6-0) beat Dobyns-Bennett 42-17.
|2. Covington (5-0) idle.
|3. Red Bank (5-0) beat Hixson 42-7.
|4. Upperman (6-0) beat Cumberland County 63-0.
|5. Fairview (5-1) beat Greenbrier 49-10.
|6. East Nashville (6-0) beat Brainerd 60-0.
|7. Johnson County (4-1) beat West Greene 35-7.
|8. Pearl-Cohn (4-2) beat Marshall County 35-12.
|9. York Institute (5-0) beat Oneida 21-10.
|10. Austin-East (3-2) beat Knoxville Halls 30-9.
|1. Meigs County (6-0) beat McMinn Central 47-0.
|2. Columbia Academy (5-0) idle.
|3. Peabody (6-0) beat Dresden 48-0.
|4. Tyner Academy (5-1) beat East Hamilton 6-3.
|5. Watertown (6-0) beat Forrest 49-14.
|6. Riverside (5-0) beat Camden 21-20.
|7. Oneida (4-2) lost to York Institute 21-10.
|8. Sullivan North (5-1) beat Unaka 49-14.
|9. Westmoreland (5-1) beat Jo Byrns 14-0.
|10. Lewis County (4-1) vs. Hickman County, cancelled.
|1. Greenback (6-0) beat Grace Christian-Knoxville 48-14.
|2. South Pittsburg (5-0) beat Lipscomb Academy 7-0.
|3. Cornersville (6-0) beat Perry County 63-0.
|4. Huntingdon (6-0) beat Milan 44-29.
|5. Whitwell (6-0) beat Polk County 49-25.
|6. Cloudland (4-1) beat Happy Valley 8-7.
|7. Lake County (4-1) idle.
|8. Coalfield (4-2) lost to Marion County 26-16.
|9. West Carroll (5-1) lost to Gibson County 24-0.
|10. Dresden (3-3) lost to Peabody 48-0.
DIVISION II
|1. Brentwood Academy (6-0) beat Knoxville Catholic 40-3.
|2. CBHS (5-1) beat Memphis East 69-0.
|3. McCallie (5-1) beat West Forsyth, GA 31-14.
|4. MUS (5-0) beat Haywood 54-28.
|5. MBA (5-1) beat Pope John Paul II 28-14.
|1. Lausanne Collegiate (5-0) beat St. George’s 55-14.
|2. CPA (6-0) beat Hillsboro 43-18.
|3. Notre Dame (4-1) idle.
|4. Chattanooga Christian (4-2) lost to Baylor 42-0.
|5. BGA (4-2) lost to Evangelical Christian 20-7.
|1. Davidson Academy (6-0) beat Goodpasture 62-34.
|2. Middle Tennessee Christian (5-1) lost to Mt. Juliet Christian 20-21.
|3. Fayette Academy (5-0) beat Walnut, MS 27-0.
|4. Friendship Christian (4-2) beat Ezell-Harding 40-11.
|5. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy (4-1) beat Middle Tennessee Christian 21-20.