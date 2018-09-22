FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Tennessee Football How They Fared

Class 6A

1. Maryville (4-1) beat Knoxville Fulton 35-20.
2. Blackman (5-1) lost to Oakland 24-14.
3. Oakland (4-1) beat Blackman 24-14.
4. Cane Ridge (6-0) beat Smyrna 13-3.
5. Farragut (6-0) beat West 21-6.
6. Germantown (6-0) beat Douglass 49-0.
7. Ravenwood (5-1) beat Father Ryan 35-14.
8. Mt. Juliet (6-0) beat Clarksville NW 51-0.
9. Whitehaven (4-2) beat Hamilton 76-0.
10. Brentwood (5-1) beat Nolensville 27-19.

Class 5A

1. Knoxville Fulton (4-1) lost to Maryville 35-20.
2. Henry County (6-0) beat Kenwood 38-8.
3. Oak Ridge (5-1) beat Sevier County 41-13.
4. Clarksville NE (6-0) beat West Creek 64-6.
5. David Crockett (6-0) beat Hampton 44-0.
6. South Doyle (5-1) beat Carter 35-13.
7. Knoxville Catholic (2-3) lost to Brentwood Academy 40-3.
8. Tennessee (4-2) lost to Elizabethton 35-21.
9. Clarksville (5-1) beat Dyer County 56-33.
10. Daniel Boone (4-1) beat Science Hill 35-28.

Class 4A

1. Greeneville (5-0) idle.
2. Anderson County (6-0) beat Heritage 55-28.
3. Elizabethton (6-0) beat Tennessee 35-21.
4. Jackson South Side (6-0) beat Bolivar Central 24-12.
5. Dyersburg (6-0) beat Jackson North Side 42-20.
6. Maplewood (5-1) beat Stratford 58-27.
7. Springfield (4-2) lost to Beech 39-22.
8. Montgomery Central (6-0) beat Harpeth 41-7.
9. Crockett County (5-1) beat Lexington 20-10.
10. Stone Memorial (6-0) beat Kingston 23-21.

Class 3A

1. Alcoa (6-0) beat Dobyns-Bennett 42-17.
2. Covington (5-0) idle.
3. Red Bank (5-0) beat Hixson 42-7.
4. Upperman (6-0) beat Cumberland County 63-0.
5. Fairview (5-1) beat Greenbrier 49-10.
6. East Nashville (6-0) beat Brainerd 60-0.
7. Johnson County (4-1) beat West Greene 35-7.
8. Pearl-Cohn (4-2) beat Marshall County 35-12.
9. York Institute (5-0) beat Oneida 21-10.
10. Austin-East (3-2) beat Knoxville Halls 30-9.

Class 2A

1. Meigs County (6-0) beat McMinn Central 47-0.
2. Columbia Academy (5-0) idle.
3. Peabody (6-0) beat Dresden 48-0.
4. Tyner Academy (5-1) beat East Hamilton 6-3.
5. Watertown (6-0) beat Forrest 49-14.
6. Riverside (5-0) beat Camden 21-20.
7. Oneida (4-2) lost to York Institute 21-10.
8. Sullivan North (5-1) beat Unaka 49-14.
9. Westmoreland (5-1) beat Jo Byrns 14-0.
10. Lewis County (4-1) vs. Hickman County, cancelled.

Class 1A

1. Greenback (6-0) beat Grace Christian-Knoxville 48-14.
2. South Pittsburg (5-0) beat Lipscomb Academy 7-0.
3. Cornersville (6-0) beat Perry County 63-0.
4. Huntingdon (6-0) beat Milan 44-29.
5. Whitwell (6-0) beat Polk County 49-25.
6. Cloudland (4-1) beat Happy Valley 8-7.
7. Lake County (4-1) idle.
8. Coalfield (4-2) lost to Marion County 26-16.
9. West Carroll (5-1) lost to Gibson County 24-0.
10. Dresden (3-3) lost to Peabody 48-0.

DIVISION II

Class AAA

1. Brentwood Academy (6-0) beat Knoxville Catholic 40-3.
2. CBHS (5-1) beat Memphis East 69-0.
3. McCallie (5-1) beat West Forsyth, GA 31-14.
4. MUS (5-0) beat Haywood 54-28.
5. MBA (5-1) beat Pope John Paul II 28-14.

Class AA

1. Lausanne Collegiate (5-0) beat St. George’s 55-14.
2. CPA (6-0) beat Hillsboro 43-18.
3. Notre Dame (4-1) idle.
4. Chattanooga Christian (4-2) lost to Baylor 42-0.
5. BGA (4-2) lost to Evangelical Christian 20-7.

Class A

1. Davidson Academy (6-0) beat Goodpasture 62-34.
2. Middle Tennessee Christian (5-1) lost to Mt. Juliet Christian 20-21.
3. Fayette Academy (5-0) beat Walnut, MS 27-0.
4. Friendship Christian (4-2) beat Ezell-Harding 40-11.
5. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy (4-1) beat Middle Tennessee Christian 21-20.