    BC-KX-STOX- noon

    April 19, 2023 GMT
    New York(AP)-noon stocks
    LastChg.
    AT&amp;TInc19.64.19
    Altria46.44+.30
    AmerenCp88.89+.60
    AmExpress165.13+.73
    ArchDanM81.68.87
    AutoZone2661.22—20.43
    BPPLC39.77.88
    Boeing209.34+.97
    BristMySq69.72.51
    Brunswick85.00+.68
    CampbSoup54.45.68
    Chevron169.78.75
    Citigroup49.74.34
    CocaCola63.67+.11
    ConAgraBr37.19.01
    ConocoPhil104.70.25
    Corning34.04.46
    CurtissWright175.79—2.63
    DTEEnergy112.89+.85
    DeereCo391.85—4.84
    DillardsInc306.99+.49
    Disney98.98—1.95
    DuPont71.05.58
    EmersonElec85.79—1.48
    Entergy109.13+.55
    ExxonMobil116.08.86
    FMCCorp123.74.95
    FirstEnergy40.52+.04
    FootLocker40.68.56
    FordMot12.35.38
    GenDynam229.42.54
    GenlElec98.78+.31
    GenMill87.20.29
    HPInc30.24.98
    Halliburton33.64.24
    Hershey258.50—1.10
    HomeDepot297.75—1.20
    IBM126.35—1.44
    IntlPaper36.52+.03
    JohnsonJn162.05+1.04
    KrogerCo47.64.21
    LindsayCorp125.46.09
    LockheedM497.84—3.57
    LowesCos208.24+.14
    MarathonOil24.38.36
    McDonalds291.17+.26
    NCRCorp22.77.17
    Nucor148.66—2.42
    OGEEnergy37.55+.31
    OccidentPet62.11.89
    ONEOK65.91.83
    PG&amp;ECorp16.81.09
    Pfizer40.43.12
    ProctGamb151.18.04
    RaythnTech104.47.20
    RexAmRescS28.09.49
    RockwellAuto273.83—3.04
    Schlumbrg51.99.19
    SnapOn239.71—2.53
    Textron68.65.69
    3MCo105.84.43
    Timken77.63.47
    TraneTech176.18+.09
    UnionPacif200.18+.71
    USSteel26.06.60
    VerizonComm38.71.24
    ViadCorp19.44.13
    WalMart150.49+.64
    WellsFargo42.07+.20
    WilliamsCos29.89.28
    Winnebago59.18+.42
    YumBrands137.09.49
