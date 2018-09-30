Nationals 12, Rockies 2
|Washington
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Eaton rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Blckmon cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Glover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Cevas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|V.Rbles ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mrphy c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Trner ss
|6
|2
|3
|3
|Dahl lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Harper cf-rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Wllms p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|McMahon 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Snchz 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gnzal rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Soto lf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mar.Ryn 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Desmond 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wieters c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Butera 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Svrno pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Difo 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|J.Gray p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strsbrg p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor ph-cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Bettis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jhnsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parra lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|43
|12
|18
|12
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|Washington
|230
|010
|321—12
|Colorado
|010
|001
|000—
|2
E_J.Gray (1), Mar.Reynolds (5). DP_Colorado 2. LOB_Washington 9, Colorado 8. 2B_J.Soto (25), M.Taylor (22). 3B_Rendon (2). HR_T.Turner (19), J.Soto (22), Arenado (35), C.Gonzalez (16). S_Strasburg (8).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Strasburg W,10-7
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Glover
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doolittle
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Williams
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|Gray L,12-9
|2
|7
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Bettis
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Johnson
|1
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|McGee
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Howard
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dave Rackley.