    BC-Merc Table,1st Add

    May 9, 2023 GMT
    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    LUMBER
    110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
    May357.0357.0339.0344.0—14.0
    Est. sales 20. Mon.'s sales 25
    Mon.'s open int 155
    LIBOR-1 MONTH
    $3 million; pts of 100 pct.
    May94.875
    Jun94.800
    Mon.'s open int 1,000
    US T. BILLS
    $1 million; pts of 100 pct.
    No open contracts.
    EURODOLLARS
    $1 million;pts of 100 pct.
    May94.66094.66094.63794.6455
    Jun94.59594.60594.57094.5755
    Est. sales 9,703. Mon.'s sales 7,402
    Mon.'s open int 628,463
