BC-BChain Nonfarm Payrolls

June 2, 2023 GMT

Nonfarm Payroll report
Period: May
Nonfarm payroll jobs: +339,000
Unemployment rate: 3.7%
Avg hourly earnings: YoY: +4.3%
Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
