June 17, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|37
|24
|.607
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|32
|28
|.533
|5
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|30
|30
|.500
|7
|Hartford (Colorado)
|26
|34
|.433
|11
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|23
|37
|.383
|14
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|33
|28
|.541
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|31
|28
|.525
|1
|Akron (Cleveland)
|30
|30
|.500
|2½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|29
|31
|.483
|3½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|27
|34
|.443
|6
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|26
|34
|.433
|6½
___
|Friday's Games
Hartford 8, Reading 5
Erie 6, Harrisburg 1
New Hampshire 2, Akron 0
Portland 7, Binghamton 5
Altoona 6, Somerset 2
Bowie 3, Richmond 2
|Saturday's Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Akron at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Altoona at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Akron at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.