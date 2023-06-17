AP NEWS
    Double-A Eastern League Glance

    June 17, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    Northeast Division
    WLPct.GB
    Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3723.617
    Portland (Boston)3724.607
    New Hampshire (Toronto)3228.5335
    Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)3030.5007
    Hartford (Colorado)2634.43311
    Reading (Philadelphia)2337.38314

    Southwest Division
    WLPct.GB
    Erie (Detroit)3328.541
    Altoona (Pittsburgh)3128.5251
    Akron (Cleveland)3030.500
    Harrisburg (Washington)2931.483
    Richmond (San Francisco)2734.4436
    Bowie (Baltimore)2634.433

    ___

    Friday's Games

    Hartford 8, Reading 5

    Erie 6, Harrisburg 1

    New Hampshire 2, Akron 0

    Portland 7, Binghamton 5

    Altoona 6, Somerset 2

    Bowie 3, Richmond 2

    Saturday's Games

    Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

    Portland at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.

    Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

    Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

    Akron at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

    Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

    Sunday's Games

    Erie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

    Altoona at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

    Richmond at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

    Akron at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

    Hartford at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

    Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

    Monday's Games

    No Games Scheduled

    Tuesday's Games

    Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

    Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

    Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

    Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

    New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

    Erie at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

