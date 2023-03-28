AP NEWS
    BC-KX-STOX- noon

    March 28, 2023 GMT
    New York(AP)-noon stocks
    LastChg.
    AT&amp;TInc18.87.00
    Altria44.61+.32
    AmerenCp84.94+.95
    AmExpress160.90—2.22
    ArchDanM78.84+1.09
    AutoZone2402.32+33.77
    BPPLC37.55+.67
    Boeing205.05+4.48
    BristMySq68.35+.28
    Brunswick77.96.16
    CampbSoup54.91+.22
    Chevron159.88+2.23
    Citigroup44.71.07
    CocaCola61.66+.31
    ConAgraBr37.55+.36
    ConocoPhil98.44+1.56
    Corning33.50+.15
    CurtissWright172.81+1.10
    DTEEnergy107.18+1.49
    DeereCo396.66+3.65
    DillardsInc301.55+1.29
    Disney95.27.35
    DuPont69.43+.49
    EmersonElec83.93+1.19
    Entergy105.88+1.37
    ExxonMobil107.35+1.55
    FMCCorp120.14+1.83
    FirstEnergy39.07+.04
    FootLocker39.83+.89
    FordMot11.62+.10
    GenDynam225.97+.94
    GenlElec92.92.39
    GenMill85.55+.67
    HPInc27.62.27
    Halliburton31.33+.75
    Hershey253.57+2.67
    HomeDepot281.15.12
    IBM129.43+.12
    IntlPaper34.63+.13
    JohnsonJn152.79.51
    KrogerCo49.13+.50
    LindsayCorp147.99+.98
    LockheedM474.85+1.46
    LowesCos190.15.38
    MarathonOil23.49+.59
    McDonalds275.59+1.75
    NCRCorp21.86.12
    Nucor149.60+.30
    OGEEnergy36.36+.55
    OccidentPet62.12+2.47
    ONEOK61.08+.42
    PG&amp;ECorp15.92+.17
    Pfizer40.06.17
    ProctGamb146.44+.49
    RaythnTech96.96+.05
    RexAmRescS28.88+.22
    RockwellAuto278.64+.24
    Schlumbrg47.78+1.01
    SnapOn239.23+2.18
    Textron69.67+.95
    3MCo102.00+.51
    Timken78.83+.60
    TraneTech183.08+2.07
    UnionPacif196.78+3.55
    USSteel25.79+.29
    VerizonComm38.14+.09
    ViadCorp19.80+.45
    WalMart144.33+.16
    WellsFargo37.12.36
    WilliamsCos28.97+.04
    Winnebago56.08+.12
    YumBrands128.18.11
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.