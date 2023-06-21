June 21, 2023 GMT
High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|38
|26
|.594
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|34
|28
|.548
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|34
|29
|.540
|3½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|31
|32
|.492
|6½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|29
|34
|.460
|8½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|27
|36
|.429
|10½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greenville (Boston)
|36
|28
|.563
|—
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|34
|27
|.557
|½
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|29
|30
|.492
|4½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|29
|35
|.453
|7
|Asheville (Houston)
|26
|34
|.433
|8
|Hickory (Texas)
|26
|34
|.433
|8
___
|Sunday's Games
Jersey Shore 1, Wilmington 0
Winston-Salem 6, Asheville 5
Hickory 5, Bowling Green 4
Brooklyn 7, Aberdeen 3
Hudson Valley 10, Rome 1
Greenville 6, Greensboro 5
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Greensboro 10, Winston-Salem 7, 8 ionnings
Wilmington 7, Aberdeen 6
Hickory 6, Asheville 3
Hudson Valley 1, Brooklyn 0
Jersey Shore 5, Rome 1
Greenville 2, Bowling Green 0
|Wednesday's Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, noon
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 2, 5 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Rome at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.