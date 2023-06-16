AP NEWS
    Atlantic League Glance

    By The Associated PressJune 16, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    North Division
    WLPct.GB
    York2616.619
    Southern Maryland2417.585
    Long Island2320.535
    Lancaster1623.410
    Staten Island1426.35011

    South Division
    WLPct.GB
    Gastonia2913.690
    High Point2914.674½
    Lexington2022.4769
    Frederick1429.32615½
    Charleston1328.31715½

    ___

    Thursday's Games

    York 5, Lancaster 3

    Charleston 6, Long Island 1

    Gastonia 11, Southern Maryland 6

    Frederick 5, High Point 4

    Lexington 12, Staten Island 3

    Friday's Games

    Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

    Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

    Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

    Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

    Frederick at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

    Saturday's Games

    Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

    Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

    Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

    Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

    Frederick at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

    Sunday's Games

    Charleston at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

    Long Island at York, 2 p.m.

    Frederick at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

    Staten Island at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.

    Southern Maryland at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

