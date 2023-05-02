BC-Merc Table,1st Add

AP NEWS
    May 2, 2023 GMT
    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    LUMBER
    110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
    May336.5342.0335.1341.0
    Est. sales 109. Mon.'s sales 127
    Mon.'s open int 548
    LIBOR-1 MONTH
    $3 million; pts of 100 pct.
    May94.887
    Jun94.800
    Mon.'s open int 1,000
    US T. BILLS
    $1 million; pts of 100 pct.
    No open contracts.
    EURODOLLARS
    $1 million;pts of 100 pct.
    May94.65094.74294.62594.697+45
    Jun94.57094.69594.54594.650+65
    Est. sales 48,203. Mon.'s sales 19,589
    Mon.'s open int 623,801
