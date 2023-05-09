May 9, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|16.96
|—
|.16
|Altria
|46.57
|—
|.04
|AmerenCp
|88.92
|—
|.22
|AmExpress
|152.69
|—
|.35
|ArchDanM
|75.01
|—
|.39
|AutoZone
|2728.27+18.73
|BPPLC
|36.90
|—
|.13
|Boeing
|198.100
|+1.74
|BristMySq
|68.07
|—
|.35
|Brunswick
|80.86
|—1.82
|CampbSoup
|54.67
|+.21
|Chevron
|159.01
|—
|.57
|Citigroup
|46.25
|—
|.12
|CocaCola
|63.51
|—
|.41
|ConAgraBr
|37.87
|+.13
|ConocoPhil
|101.01
|+.11
|Corning
|31.07
|—
|.41
|CurtissWright
|162.70
|+.32
|DTEEnergy
|113.16
|+.16
|DeereCo
|381.67
|+1.42
|DillardsInc
|283.55
|—7.14
|Disney
|102.61
|—
|.36
|DuPont
|64.02
|—
|.75
|EmersonElec
|83.45
|—
|.36
|Entergy
|106.81
|—
|.11
|ExxonMobil
|108.99
|—
|.12
|FMCCorp
|110.38
|—1.59
|FirstEnergy
|38.88
|—
|.21
|FootLocker
|39.34
|—
|.53
|FordMot
|11.84
|—
|.19
|GenDynam
|210.95
|+.24
|GenlElec
|101.69
|+.77
|GenMill
|90.12
|+.25
|HPInc
|30.23
|+.04
|Halliburton
|29.85
|—
|.10
|Hershey
|274.79
|+.02
|HomeDepot
|288.34
|+.41
|IBM
|121.30
|—
|.44
|IntlPaper
|32.31
|—
|.08
|JohnsonJn
|161.33
|—
|.98
|KrogerCo
|49.04
|—
|.12
|LindsayCorp
|119.39
|—1.31
|LockheedM
|451.49
|+.53
|LowesCos
|205.24
|+1.19
|MarathonOil
|22.67
|—
|.16
|McDonalds
|297.09
|+.40
|NCRCorp
|22.14
|—
|.50
|Nucor
|141.26
|—
|.36
|OGEEnergy
|37.47
|—
|.08
|OccidentPet
|59.07
|+.11
|ONEOK
|63.60
|+.08
|PG&ECorp
|17.32
|—
|.10
|Pfizer
|38.51
|—
|.17
|ProctGamb
|154.01
|—1.29
|RaythnTech
|96.51
|+.97
|RexAmRescS
|28.44
|+.06
|RockwellAuto
|278.38
|—2.72
|Schlumbrg
|47.02
|+.41
|SnapOn
|257.97
|—1.90
|Textron
|65.43
|—
|.28
|3MCo
|100.65
|—1.69
|Timken
|75.31
|—
|.71
|TraneTech
|176.74
|—
|.01
|UnionPacif
|199.81
|—
|.13
|USSteel
|21.74
|+.15
|VerizonComm
|37.51
|—
|.32
|ViadCorp
|22.34
|+.82
|WalMart
|152.40
|—
|.32
|WellsFargo
|38.20
|—
|.19
|WilliamsCos
|29.38
|—
|.18
|Winnebago
|58.49
|—
|.84
|YumBrands
|137.38
|+.85