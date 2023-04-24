April 24, 2023 GMT
BC-KX-STOX- noon
|New York(AP)-noon stocks
|LastChg.
|AT&TInc
|17.63
|—
|.60
|Altria
|46.52
|+.37
|AmerenCp
|90.67
|+.71
|AmExpress
|161.18
|—2.60
|ArchDanM
|80.84
|+.34
|AutoZone
|2673.91
|—7.50
|BPPLC
|39.96
|+.32
|Boeing
|204.41
|—
|.74
|BristMySq
|70.32
|—
|.17
|Brunswick
|85.77
|—
|.39
|CampbSoup
|53.61
|—
|.06
|Chevron
|171.44
|+2.32
|Citigroup
|48.92
|—
|.11
|CocaCola
|64.09
|+.04
|ConAgraBr
|37.59
|+.14
|ConocoPhil
|103.49
|+1.23
|Corning
|33.69
|+.09
|CurtissWright
|174.11
|—
|.62
|DTEEnergy
|114.24
|+.55
|DeereCo
|388.21
|+1.51
|DillardsInc
|312.42
|—
|.66
|Disney
|99.34
|—
|.23
|DuPont
|70.41
|+.52
|EmersonElec
|85.40
|—
|.20
|Entergy
|108.79
|+.15
|ExxonMobil
|118.52
|+2.51
|FMCCorp
|123.55
|+.33
|FirstEnergy
|40.87
|+.26
|FootLocker
|41.20
|+.02
|FordMot
|12.10
|+.29
|GenDynam
|224.03
|—
|.99
|GenlElec
|99.81
|+.30
|GenMill
|87.49
|+.04
|HPInc
|29.42
|—
|.07
|Halliburton
|34.54
|+1.14
|Hershey
|261.44
|+.59
|HomeDepot
|299.72
|—
|.32
|IBM
|125.12
|—
|.61
|IntlPaper
|36.41
|+.37
|JohnsonJn
|163.64
|+.95
|KrogerCo
|47.90
|—
|.02
|LindsayCorp
|126.15
|—1.47
|LockheedM
|479.55
|—3.00
|LowesCos
|210.30
|—
|.74
|MarathonOil
|24.46
|+.37
|McDonalds
|292.89
|+.83
|NCRCorp
|22.01
|—
|.20
|Nucor
|154.21
|+.76
|OGEEnergy
|37.76
|+.14
|OccidentPet
|62.49
|+.62
|ONEOK
|66.84
|+.54
|PG&ECorp
|17.02
|+.13
|Pfizer
|39.87
|—
|.34
|ProctGamb
|156.61
|+.54
|RaythnTech
|102.25
|RexAmRescS
|29.05
|+.57
|RockwellAuto
|275.84
|+.39
|Schlumbrg
|50.60
|+.80
|SnapOn
|259.31
|—3.70
|Textron
|67.86
|—
|.08
|3MCo
|104.66
|+.18
|Timken
|78.17
|—
|.02
|TraneTech
|177.06
|+.13
|UnionPacif
|200.89
|+2.04
|USSteel
|25.07
|+.06
|VerizonComm
|37.18
|—
|.15
|ViadCorp
|18.76
|+.24
|WalMart
|152.30
|+.57
|WellsFargo
|41.53
|+.29
|WilliamsCos
|30.36
|+.43
|Winnebago
|58.81
|—
|.27
|YumBrands
|138.49
|+.16