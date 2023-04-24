AP NEWS
    BC-KX-STOX- noon

    April 24, 2023 GMT
    New York(AP)-noon stocks
    LastChg.
    AT&amp;TInc17.63.60
    Altria46.52+.37
    AmerenCp90.67+.71
    AmExpress161.18—2.60
    ArchDanM80.84+.34
    AutoZone2673.91—7.50
    BPPLC39.96+.32
    Boeing204.41.74
    BristMySq70.32.17
    Brunswick85.77.39
    CampbSoup53.61.06
    Chevron171.44+2.32
    Citigroup48.92.11
    CocaCola64.09+.04
    ConAgraBr37.59+.14
    ConocoPhil103.49+1.23
    Corning33.69+.09
    CurtissWright174.11.62
    DTEEnergy114.24+.55
    DeereCo388.21+1.51
    DillardsInc312.42.66
    Disney99.34.23
    DuPont70.41+.52
    EmersonElec85.40.20
    Entergy108.79+.15
    ExxonMobil118.52+2.51
    FMCCorp123.55+.33
    FirstEnergy40.87+.26
    FootLocker41.20+.02
    FordMot12.10+.29
    GenDynam224.03.99
    GenlElec99.81+.30
    GenMill87.49+.04
    HPInc29.42.07
    Halliburton34.54+1.14
    Hershey261.44+.59
    HomeDepot299.72.32
    IBM125.12.61
    IntlPaper36.41+.37
    JohnsonJn163.64+.95
    KrogerCo47.90.02
    LindsayCorp126.15—1.47
    LockheedM479.55—3.00
    LowesCos210.30.74
    MarathonOil24.46+.37
    McDonalds292.89+.83
    NCRCorp22.01.20
    Nucor154.21+.76
    OGEEnergy37.76+.14
    OccidentPet62.49+.62
    ONEOK66.84+.54
    PG&amp;ECorp17.02+.13
    Pfizer39.87.34
    ProctGamb156.61+.54
    RaythnTech102.25
    RexAmRescS29.05+.57
    RockwellAuto275.84+.39
    Schlumbrg50.60+.80
    SnapOn259.31—3.70
    Textron67.86.08
    3MCo104.66+.18
    Timken78.17.02
    TraneTech177.06+.13
    UnionPacif200.89+2.04
    USSteel25.07+.06
    VerizonComm37.18.15
    ViadCorp18.76+.24
    WalMart152.30+.57
    WellsFargo41.53+.29
    WilliamsCos30.36+.43
    Winnebago58.81.27
    YumBrands138.49+.16
