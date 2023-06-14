AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    High-A South Atlantic League Glance

    June 14, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    North Division
    WLPct.GB
    Greensboro (Pittsburgh)3224.571
    Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3325.569
    Aberdeen (Baltimore)2928.509
    Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)2928.509
    Wilmington (Washington)2730.474
    Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2433.421

    South Division
    WLPct.GB
    Winston-Salem (CWS)3124.564
    Greenville (Boston)3226.552½
    Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2627.4914
    Rome (Atlanta)2830.483
    Asheville (Houston)2430.444
    Hickory (Texas)2232.407

    ___

    Tuesday's Games

    Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 0

    Winston-Salem 9, Asheville 2

    Hickory 2, Bowling Green 1

    Greensboro 12, Greenville 9

    Aberdeen 8, Brooklyn 7

    Rome 3, Hudson Valley 1

    Wednesday's Games

    Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

    Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

    Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

    Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

    Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

    Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

    Thursday's Games

    Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

    Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

    Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

    Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

    Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

    Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

    Friday's Games

    Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

    Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

    Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

    Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

    Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

    Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.