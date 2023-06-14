High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|32
|24
|.571
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|33
|25
|.569
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|29
|28
|.509
|3½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|29
|28
|.509
|3½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|27
|30
|.474
|5½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|24
|33
|.421
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|31
|24
|.564
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|32
|26
|.552
|½
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|26
|27
|.491
|4
|Rome (Atlanta)
|28
|30
|.483
|4½
|Asheville (Houston)
|24
|30
|.444
|6½
|Hickory (Texas)
|22
|32
|.407
|8½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 0
Winston-Salem 9, Asheville 2
Hickory 2, Bowling Green 1
Greensboro 12, Greenville 9
Aberdeen 8, Brooklyn 7
Rome 3, Hudson Valley 1
|Wednesday's Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.