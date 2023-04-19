AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    BC-Merc Table, 1st Add

    April 19, 2023 GMT

    BC-Merc Table, 1st Add,

    CHICAGO-add Mercantile table,

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    LUMBER
    110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
    May400.0402.9394.5399.9—3.6
    Est. sales 239. Tue.'s sales 511
    Tue.'s open int 1,136
    LIBOR-1 MONTH
    $3 million; pts of 100 pct.
    May94.875
    Jun95.000
    Tue.'s open int 1,000
    US T. BILLS
    $1 million; pts of 100 pct.
    No open contracts.
    EURODOLLARS
    $1 million;pts of 100 pct.
    May94.69594.69594.67594.68512
    Jun94.66094.66094.61594.62030
    Est. sales 20,724. Tue.'s sales 54,024
    Tue.'s open int 4,457,297, up 38
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.