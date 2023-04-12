AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    BC-BChain CPI

    April 12, 2023 GMT

    Consumer Price Index
    Period: March
    CPI: +0.1%
    Core CPI (ex food/energy): +0.4%
    CPI past 12 months: +5.0%
    CPI (ex food/energy) past 12 months: +5.6%
    Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.